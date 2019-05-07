Listen: 5,500 Applicants Have Turned-Down Social Housing Offers In The Last Three Years.

5,500 applicants have turned down offers of social housing since 2016.
There were a variety of reasons for rejecting offers
Housing charity Focus Ireland says many local authorities have a highly inefficient way of allocating houses.
However councils that run a 'Choice Based Letting' scheme have the lowest number of refusals.
Kildare County Council launches its version of that programme late last year
Focus Ireland's Mike Allen says the business model that most city and county councils operate means they don't have to look after their housing estates: