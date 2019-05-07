The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 5,500 Applicants Have Turned-Down Social Housing Offers In The Last Three Years.

: 05/07/2019 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house_and_keys.jpg

5,500 applicants have turned down offers of social housing since 2016.

There were a variety of reasons for rejecting offers

Housing charity Focus Ireland says many local authorities have a highly inefficient way of allocating houses.

However councils that run a 'Choice Based Letting' scheme have the lowest number of refusals.

Kildare County Council launches its version of that programme late last year

Focus Ireland's Mike Allen says the business model that most city and county councils operate means they don't have to look after their housing estates:

tues18allen.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!