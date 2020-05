Over 600 people who flew to Dublin airport over the past six weeks have failed to inform authorities where they'd be self-isolating.

The Irish Independent reports that a third of passengers refused to fill in forms detailing where they'd be staying.

Under new rules, anyone arriving in Ireland is asked to sign a passenger location form when they arrive.

Arclough;s Eoghan Corry is Editor at Travel Extra.

He says many people aren't filling it in fully:

