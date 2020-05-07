The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Meeting On 2020 Ploughing Championships To Take Place This Week.

: 05/07/2020 - 10:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A meeting is taking place this week to consider whether this year's National Ploughing Championships should go ahead.

Almost 300,000 people attended last year's event, and the 2020 version is due to be held in mid-September.

But organisers will only decide later this month if it can proceed, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The executive will have their first meeting since the lockdown later this week.

Anna-Marie McHugh, deputy managing director of the National Ploughing Association, says it may be able to go ahead.

File image: 2018 Ploughing Championship/RollingNews
 

