There has been an average of 80,000 new cases of Covid-19 across the world every day over the past five weeks.

The total number of people infected with the virus is now approaching 3.8 million.

Nearly 264,000 have died - with the highest amounts in the US and the UK.

The World Health Organisation's director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, says no region has been spared.

