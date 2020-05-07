The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested In Connection With Incidents In Limerick.

: 05/07/2020 - 10:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged in relation to a number of incidents in Newcastle West, Co. Limerick yesterday.

At around 8pm, a man assaulted someone with an object in the Templegreen estate.

After a search of the area from gardai, a man was spotted a short distance away in the Cois Timpeall housing estate, where he entered a house and barricaded himself into the sitting room.

The man was arrested after refusing to leave the house, which was then entered by officers from the Armed Support Unit.

He has since been charged to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!