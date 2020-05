A number of safety concerns are being raised about the government’s new childcare plan for those on the frontline.

5,000 childcare providers are being asked to take care of the children of healthcare workers for 15 euro an hour.

Most of the cost will be covered by the state while the families will be asked to pay 90 euro a week.

Dr Mary Maloney from the University of Limerick says there are a number of safety concerns for the childcare workers.

