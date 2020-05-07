Johnson Will Announce Limite Easing Of UK Lockdown Restrictions On Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce an easing of lockdown measures on Monday, but it will be very limited.

Scotland's first minister has extended restrictions for another three weeks, but said they could be changed during that time.

Nicola Sturgeon wants all of the UK to keep to the same rules.

The impact of coronavirus on the British economy means it's facing the deepest recession on record.

The Bank of England's forecasting a 14 per cent fall in GDP - the biggest slump in 300 years.

File image: RollingNews