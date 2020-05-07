Across The Years

Listen W91 Naas Region Eircode Reported Among The Highest No. Of New Homes Built In Ireland.

: 05/07/2020 - 16:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of new home completions were at their highest level in the first quarter of the year, since before the financial crash.

Just short of 5000 homes were completed, that's up from around 4,200 in the same period last year.

'Dublin 13' is the Eircode area with the most new dwelling completions, followed by W91 'Naas' and H91 'Galway'.

In all, 330 homes were completed in Kildare between January and March

Economist with Goodbody, Alexander Wilson says there's been a significant increase in the number of new apartments:

Stock image: Shutterstock.

