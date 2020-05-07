Across The Years

Listen: Varadkar Calls McDonald "Two Faced" During Covid 19 Row.

: 05/07/2020 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Leo Varadkar has called Mary Lou McDonald "two faced" during a heated row over COVID-19 payments.

The Taoiseach confirmed that the unemployment and wage subsidy supports will continue to be paid beyond June.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

File image: Mary Lou McDonald/RollingNews

