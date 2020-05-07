Listen: FCI Says Contingency Plans Must Be Put In Place If Carers Contract Covid 19.

Across The Years

FCI Says Contingency Plans Must Be Put In Place If Carers Contract Covid 19.

Family Carers Ireland has responded to a Kildare mother who feels carers have been ignored in the roadmap for exiting Covid 19

Samantha Kenny lives in Athy and is carer to three of her four children.

Her children's support services have been removed, and staff redirected to fight the virus.

While Kildare's  Aishling McNiffe, who is mother to two children, one of whom has complex needs, wrote of her experience in the Irish Independent,

Catherine Cox is Head of Communications and Carer Engagement, Family Carers Ireland

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, who began with reprising Samantha Kenny's interview

