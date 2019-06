Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash in Co. Kerry last Sunday.

The crash involving a cyclist and a car occurred at around 8am on the Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort, Killarney.

The cyclist - a man in his 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have seen the crash, or who has dash cam footage, to come forward.