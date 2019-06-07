Mayor & Deputy Mayor Of Kildare Elected.

Suzanne Doyle is Kildare's First Citizen.

The Fianna Fáil Kildare/Newbridge councillor has been elected county Mayor at this afternoon's annual meeting of Kildare County Council.

This is the first time the body has been in session since May's local elections.

Of the 40 councillors, 22 of them returning on re-election and 18 taking up their seats for the first time.

Election of Mayor Doyle, and her deputy, Independent Naas Cllr., Seamie Moore, has been among the council's first acts.

Today, they will also elect Kildare County Council's representatives to 20 separate bodies, including Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board.

Councillors will also make appointments to 11 committees, including audit, finance and twinning bodies.

