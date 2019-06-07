Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Irish Farmers' Journal News Editor, Catriona Morissey. CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadgh Daly, Fine Gae TD, Denis Naughten, and Kildare North TD & Social Democrats Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Ceann Comhairle and Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Seán O'Feargháil, RTS Sub Station Action Group member, Colm Fingleton, Fine Gael Kildare Senator, Anthony Lawlor, Head of Policy at Retail Excellence Ireland, Brian Rankin and Leinster Leader Sports Editor, Tommy Callaghan.