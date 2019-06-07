Cannabis Valued At €500,000 Seized In Dublin.

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of half a million euro has been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers seized 25 kilos of the drug in Dublin Port yesterday in a shipment which had arrived from Almería, Spain.

In another operation, officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 3.4 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of 68,000 euro.

The drugs were concealed in two separate parcels labelled as 'yoga cushions' and 'herbal tea' destined for addresses in Dublin and Tipperary.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

