Listen: Justice Minister Says Case Of Sylva Tukula Will Not Be Repeated.

The Minister for Justice says the case of a Direct Provision resident, who was buried by the State without any of her friends' knowledge, will not be repeated.

Sylva Tukula, a transgender woman in her 30s who was living in an all-male Galway centre, died last August.

After her next-of-kin could not be contacted, she was buried last month without a ceremony or her friends being told.

The Department of Justice claims this was due to a “breakdown in communication”.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says lessons have been learned:

File image: RollingNews