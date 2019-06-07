Listen Live Logo

Listen: Some Kildare Officials Going "Way Beyond" Development Plan In Refusing One Off Rural Housing.

: 06/07/2019 - 17:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Ceann Comhairle says some Kildare officials are going "way beyond" the provisions of the county development plan in the rates of refusal of one off rural homes.

Kildare County Council's refusal of such applications between January and March is three times higher than the next highest refusal rate which in Meath, stands at 17% for the same period.

Minister of State, Damien English, has rejected an allegation made to the Ceann Comhairle, claiming that KCC officials are being pressured in to reducing one-off rural developments in Kildare.

Ceann Comhairle, and Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Seán O'Fearghail, says, if there is no problem with rural planning, why then, did KCC establish a sub-committee last year to examine the matter.

