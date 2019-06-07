Listen Live Logo

There Will Be Temporary Closures In The M7 Work Zone Tonight.

: 06/07/2019 - 17:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
m7_work_zone_rollingnews_image_2.jpg

There will be temporary, off-peak, closures in parts of the M7 work zone tonight.

Kildare County Council says that, from 11om, the M7/N7 eastbound carriageway the Junction 9 (Naas North) off slip will be temporarily closed, with traffic diverted eastbound to exit at N7 Junction 8 (Johnstown) and rejoin the N7 westbound then exit at Junction 9 westbound.

The M7/N7 eastbound on slip on Junction 9 (Naas North) will be closed temporarily from midnight,  with traffic diverted through Johnstown to rejoin the N7 eastbound at the N7 Junction 8 on slip.

Both closures will be removed before or at 5:00am on Saturday morning

File image: RollingNews

