None Of The 200+ Gardai Graduating Today Will Be Seconded To Kildare.

None of the over 200 Garda recruits who graduated at Templemore today will be stationed in Kildare.

160 new Gardaí are to be posted in Dublin and Louth to tackle growing gangland violence.

Most will serve in Finglas, Blanchardstown and the inner city, where there are ongoing feuds.

25 new Gardaí are being sent to Drogheda, which has seen 70 individual incidents directly related to gangs there since last summer.

Thirteen counties, including Kildare, won't have any new Gardaí from the over 200 new recruits graduating from the Garda College in Templemore.



File image: Graduation ceremony at Templemore College/RollingNews