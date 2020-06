A hosepipe ban in Dublin could be brought into force from Tuesday.

Irish Water has said it is looking at many possibilities to enforce conservation, which includes a hosepipe ban.

The Sunday Independent reports a national ad campaign is due to be launched from Tuesday announcing the order, with claims Dublin's supply is "a big problem".

In 2018 a similar ban was brought in for the Greater Dublin area, and was later extended to the rest of the country.

