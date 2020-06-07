Listen Live Logo

Listen: Foster Says Brexit Negotiations "Don't Appear To Be Going Very Well".

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Arlene Foster says Brexit negotiations "don't appear to be going particularly well".

The transition period for striking a deal between the EU and the UK runs out in January, with an extension only able to be requested this month.

However, the Tanaiste Simon Coveney has told the Business Post extending the negotiating time would be "counter-productive".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, DUP leader Arlene Foster says getting a deal that works for Northern Ireland is important for her:

