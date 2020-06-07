Listen Live Logo

Catholic Churches Seeking Volunteers To Clean Churches Ahead Of Resumption Of Masses.

: 06/07/2020 - 12:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Catholic Church is asking for volunteers to clean churches so that some worshippers can start gathering for mass again in the weeks ahead.

Bishops say they need more parishioners to serve the Eucharist because some priests are still isolating themselves and aren't ready to go back to work.

They'll also need people to act as stewards to make sure social distancing guidelines are being adhered to.

Archbishop Eamon Martin is appealing to younger Catholics in particular to step up.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

