There's still no agreement in government formation talks on the state pension age and when the deficit should start to be reduced.

12 hours of negotiations took place between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens yesterday.

The three party leaders are meeting this afternoon to try and resolve any outstanding issues.

Fianna Fail's deputy leader Dara Calleary is confident they can be overcome in the next week:

File image: Dara Calleary/RollingNews