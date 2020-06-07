Sunday Sportsbeat

Tesco Contracts Kildare Company To Turn Its Food Waste In To Natural Gas.

06/07/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Tesco Ireland has contracted a Kildare company to convert its food waste in to natural gas.

The Irish Times reports the move is aimed at cutting carbon emissions.

Tesco Ireland gives a large proportion of its unsold food to FoodCloud, a charity which distributes food to foodbanks across Ireland.

Until now, the Irish Times reports, any surplus food was transported to firm in Northern Ireland, to be converted in to methane gas for the natural gas network.

Tesco Ireland has now contracted Nurney's Green Generation to convert around 6,400 tonnes of food waste, annually, in to gas energy.

This will produce enough natural gas to supply six Irish Tesco stores, effectively allowing the chain to cut carbon emissions by 1,200 tonnes a year

