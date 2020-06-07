Sunday Sportsbeat

A Kildare TD Has Called For An Independent Inquiry In To Covid 19 Deaths In Nursing Homes.

: 06/07/2020 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD has made a call in the Dáil for the establishment of an Independent Commission of Investigation in to the number of people who have died of Covid 19 in nursing homes.

Sinn Fein Deputy for Kildare North, Réada Cronin, says 112 people have died of the virus in nursing home settings in her constituency, alone.

She told the Dáil that Minister Harris was right to get additional beds into acute hospitals, but wrong to “relegate” nursing homes in the process. Given it was known the elderly were at particular risk, she said his protection plan was careless. The Minister “allowed age put a discount on people’s lives”.

Comparing the nursing-home death toll to that of three, packed jumbo jets, she said if the planes had crashed, we would have had days of national mourning., but as it is, the public reaction – so far - has been muted.

However, she warned this could change when the full, independent investigation she wants is undertaken. She said The Irish Times story of 4 June on virus cases and deaths ascribed to nursing homes, raises further urgent questions for the Minister and the HSE, making the independence of the investigation more important.

