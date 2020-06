The median number of close contacts for a person with Covid-19 has gone up in the past couple of days.

Figures from the HSE show it is now more than three - despite the figure falling to two last month.

The data also shows 17 percent of people in the past seven days who requested a coronavirus test had to wait more than two days.

124 people are being treated in the country's hospitals for the illness.

File image: RollingNews