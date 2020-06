Kildare drivers are advised to check online before booking their NCT test.

Only 15 centres across the country, including Naas, will be open from tomorrow and priority will be given to those who've yet to get the car lift done.

The National Driver Licence Service and Driver Theory Test centres will also open gradually in the coming days and weeks.

The Road Safety Authority's Brian Farrell says people who've had NCTs and driving licences extended don't need to book yet: