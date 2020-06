Nine in ten restaurants won't be able to re-open this month if social distancing rules don't change.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has warned the 2 metre rule simply isn't viable for it's members.

Reports today suggest that the guidelines could be relaxed for hospitality based businesses, who are due to open on June 29th.

RAI Chief Executive Adrian Cummins says the current rules are completely unworkable:

Stock image: Shutterstock