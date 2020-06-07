Sunday Wind Down

11pm - 1am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Derry Police Says Handgun Found In Dissident Republican Cache May Have Been Used In The Murder Of Lyra McKee.

: 06/07/2020 - 16:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lyra_mckee_courtesy_janklow_and_nesbit_uk.jpg

Police in Derry City say a handgun found in a dissident Republican weapons cache could be the one used in the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

A command-wire bomb and a stash of ammunition were also found and removed safely after police officers and soldiers combed 38 acres of land in the Ballymagroarty area starting on Friday morning.

The PSNI says there's a strong possibility the weapons belong to the New IRA, which admitted its activists had killed Lyra McKee while targetting police officers during a riot in the Creggan area of the city in April last year.

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Emma Bond says the handgun has to be examined by forensics experts before any link can be proven.

newstalk1348801.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!