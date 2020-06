Three airlines - including Ryanair - have written to the British government in protest at what they call its 'wholly unjustified' quarantine plan.

From tomorrow, almost everyone arriving in the UK will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, and inform authorities where they'll be staying.

British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet say the rules are even stricter than for those suspected of having coronavirus.

