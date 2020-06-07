Sunday Wind Down

1 Person Has Died Of Covi 19 And 25 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

: 06/07/2020 - 16:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1 more person with COVID-19 has died.

There have now been a total 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 25 new of COVID-19 of Covid 19 have been confirm.

There is now a total of 25,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, which includes the denotification of 7 cases.

1,428 people in Kildare are among those diagnosed with the virus since testing began.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:

·        57% are female and 43% are male
·        the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
·        3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
·        Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU
·        8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers
·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)
·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
 

