5 New Cases Of Covid 19 Have Been Notified In KIldare.

5 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in Kildare.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of today's up-date, says 1,428 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began.

That's up from 1,423, yesterday.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally,1 more person with COVID-19 has died.

There have now been a total 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 25 new of COVID-19 of Covid 19 have been confirm.

There is now a total of 25,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, which includes the denotification of 7 cases.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%