The Remains Of George Floyd Have Arrived In His Hometown Ahead Of His Funeral.

: 06/07/2020 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The remains of George Floyd have arrived in his hometown of Houston Texas ahead of his funeral.

Family members escorted  his body on a flight earlier.

There will be a public viewing there tomorrow while an invite only memorial service takes place on Tuesday.

 

