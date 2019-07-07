Sun A.M Sport: Kildare Minors Crowned Leinster Champions & Rock Leads Irish Open.

Kildare were crowned Leinster Minor Football Champions yesterday afternoon with a 2-21 to 1-19 win over Dublin after extra time in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

The game finished Kildare 0-14 Dublin 1-11 at the end of normal time, but the Lillies dominated precedings in the extra time period that followed, with goals from Aaron Browne and Eoin Bagnall.

Kildare will now play Galway in the All Ireland Quarter Final.

We'll have reaction to the game on Sunday Sportsbeat this afternoon with manager and player interviews.

The final team of the Super 8s will be decided today as Meath and Clare meet in Portlaoise at 2-o'clock in the last of this year's Round 3 All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

Meath will be hoping to bounce back from their 16 point defeat to Dublin in the Leinster final two weeks ago.

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals also take place today.

At 3-o'clock Westmeath entertain Cork in Mullingar while at a-quarter-past-4 Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois and Dublin meet in Portlaoise.

In Camogie, Kildare lost out to Antrim yesterday afternoon in the All Ireland Round-Robin series 3-17 to 2-6.

=====

England's Robert Rock brings a one shot lead into the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open today.

He leads the way from Eddie Pepperell and Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Also in contention: Zander Lombard on 11 under and Bernd Wiesberger and Andy Sullivan at 10 under par.

Cormac Sharvin heads the Irish challenge from 9 under.

======

Defending Champions the USA take on European Champions the Netherlands in the final of the Women's World Cup in France this afternoon.

The USA are aiming to win the competition for the 4th time and become only the second ever country to win back-to-back titles.

The Netherlands then are competing in the final for the first ever time.

======

An eight race card takes place at Limerick this afternoon where the first goes to post at twenty-past-1.