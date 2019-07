Kildare Man, Alan Mahon, Who Died On An Expedition In Russia, Will Be Laid To Rest Today.

A Kildare man, who died on an expedition to Mount Elbrus in Russia, will be laid to rest today.

40 year old Kildangan resident, Alan Mahon, from Monasterevin, died on Sunday.

Mount Elbrus, in Southern Russia, is Europe’s highest peak at 5,642m (18,510 ft)

Funeral Mass is in Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan this afternoon at 2 O'clock.

Alan is survived by his wide, Deirdre, children Nora, Alice and Ollie, parents, siblings and friends.

The obituary notice, in full, is:

Alan Mahon, Richardstown, Kildangan & formerly Monasterevin.

Removal from his home today, Sunday, arriving at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan for Funeral Mass at 2 O'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.