Man Charged With Stabbing A Woman In Antrim.

: 07/07/2019 - 12:10
Author: Eoin Beatty
psni_badge.jpg

 

A man has been charged with stabbing a woman in Co. Antrim.

The incident took place at the woman's home in Ballymoney in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man is due to appear in court tomorrow.
 

