More than 40 rescued migrants have been allowed to disembark from a charity ship in Italy.

It's after the ship's captain docked without permission at the port on the island of Lampedusa.

Yesterday, Italy's Interior Minister vowed the migrants would "absolutely not" be allowed to disembark, however they have now been allowed ashore.

It comes just a week after a different rescue ship landed on the island after being stranded at sea for two weeks.