157 Investigations Carried Out By The PSA In Kildare Since 2008 With 157 Concluded.

: 07/07/2019 - 12:52
Author: Eoin Beatty
According to figures from the Dept. of Justice and Equality, 157 investigations were carried out by the Private Security Authority in Kildare since 2008 with 157 investigations concluded.

The Private Security Authority (PSA), established under the Private Security Services Act 2004, as amended, is the regulatory body with responsibility for regulating and licensing the private security industry in the State.

In total. nationwide, since 2008, 4635 out of the 4689 have been completed, with 54 awaiting conclusion, none of which are in Kildare.

