Free Parking Not To Be Introduced In Maynooth on Saturdays.

: 07/07/2019 - 13:49
Author: Eoin Beatty
maynooth_town_centre.jpg

 

At the July meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Meeting, Fianna Faill Cllr. Naoise O'Cearuil made calls for the Pay Parking Bye-Laws for Maynooth to be reviewed to allow free parking on Saturday and to maximise the benefits of the scheme.

In response, Kildare County Council reported that the Pay Parking Section advises that their records indicate that Saturdays in Maynooth are on average the busiest days of the week.

Therefore, the removal of an enforcement presence by Kildare County Council at weekends may lead to increased unauthorised parking (i.e., on footpaths, blocking entrances, double yellow lines etc.) and lack of parking space availability on the streets for local residents, shoppers and visitors to the town

