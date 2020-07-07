Kildare Today

Listen: Barry Cowen To Make Statement On 2016 Drink Driving Incident In The Dáil Today.

: 07/07/2020 - 09:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Dáil resumes its normal schedule today for the first time this year.

It's first full day back will see Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen make a statement on his drink driving ban from 2016.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

