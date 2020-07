Robotics and artificial intelligence will be among big technology trends for businesses over the next three years.

A new report from Accenture found COVID-19 has found a new approach is needed for businesses to keep up with the pace.

Over 6 thousand businesses were surveyed around the world, including 100 Irish directors.

Head of Technology in Accenture Ireland David Kirwan says some companies are already embracing the impact robotics can have:

Stock image: Pixabay