Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ESRI: Child Poverty Will Increase, Sharply, Without Economic Recovery This Year.

: 07/07/2020 - 09:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
child_and_teddy.jpeg

Child poverty will increase sharply unless there's an economic recovery this year.

New ESRI research has looked at trends from the 2008 crash and the effect of the recent Covid-19 job losses and financial supports.

It's predicting child poverty will rise from 16.6 percent at the beginning of this year to 21.1 percent by December - a one-quarter increase.

However it says an economic recover that would see between 61 and 82 percent of affected workers backing working could limit that rise to 18 percent.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!