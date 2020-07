A tender process has begun for hundreds of mostly affordable and social homes in Tallaght in Dublin.

South Dublin County Council is looking for a partner to build around 500 units at Kilinarden.

The proposed mix for the development includes 60 per cent affordable homes, 20 per cent social, with the rest private.

A creche and community building with a sports pavilion and park, also form part of the plans.

Stock image: Shutterstock