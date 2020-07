No active cases of Covid 19 were being treated at Naas General Hospital as at 8pm last night.

That's according to the HSE's latest up-date.

No new cases had been diagnosed there in the preceding 24 hours, and no patient was being treated for suspected cases of the virus at that time.

There were no vvacant general care beds and 1 vacant critical care bed at that time.

In all, 1,497 people in the county have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.