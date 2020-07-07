Irish Water Plans 80 Days Of Works In A Newbridge Housing Estate.

80 days of works are planned by Irish Water in a Newbridge housing estate.

Kildare County Council has published its intention to close a road in Páirc Mhuire between August 17th and February 28th of next year.

That is a total of 6 months, but the works themselves will take around half that time to complete, and will be notified in advance.

KCC says "Roads will be opened early if works are completed early." and "Closures will be managed so as not to interfere with school opening or exam schedules."

Submissions on the plans can be made to Kildare County Council until 5pm on July 27th.