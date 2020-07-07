Irish Water Plans 80 Days Of Works In A Newbridge Housing Estate.

80 days of works are planned by Irish Water in a Newbridge housing estate.
Kildare County Council has published its intention to close a road in Páirc Mhuire between August 17th and February 28th of next year.
That is a total of 6 months, but the works themselves will take around half that time to complete, and will be notified in advance.
KCC says "Roads will be opened early if works are completed early." and "Closures will be managed so as not to interfere with school opening or exam schedules."
Submissions on the plans can be made to Kildare County Council until 5pm on July 27th.
|No.
|
Road to be Closed
|
From (Junction with)
|
To (Junction with)
|
Duration of Closure
|
1
|
Páirc Mhuire
|
Sarsfield Drive
|
Páirc Mhuire
|
80 Days
|
Alternative Routes:
Southbound vehicles travelling on Sarsfield Drive towards Newbridge Main Street will divert straight onto Páirc Mhuire (circa 0.19km). They will divert right at Páirc Mhuire/ Páirc Mhuire and continue onto Henry Road (circa 0.3km). They will divert right at Henry Road/ Henry Street (circa 0.1km) and continue on R445.
Vehicles travelling eastbound on Dara Park towards Newbridge Main Street will be diverted right onto Highfield Estate (circa 0.3km). They will be diverted left at Highfield Estate/ Morristown Road (circa 0.16km) and then diverted right at Morristown Road/ Standhouse Road (circa 0.4km). They will divert left onto Moorefield Road (circa 0.15km) and then right onto R445.
Vehicles travelling westbound on Henry Street towards the Curragh will be diverted left at Henry Street/ Henry Street. They will divert right at Henry Street/ R445 (circa 0.4km). They will then divert right at R445 / Moorefield Road onto Moorefield Road.