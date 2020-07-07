Listen: SF Has "Deep Concern" About Holohan Nomination For Mayoralty Of South Dublin County Council.

Sinn Féin says it has "deep concern" after mixed martial arts fighter Paddy Holohan received a nomination to be mayor of South Dublin County Council.

The party says it's investigating the matter, as during the general election campaign Holohan was suspended following controversial comments on his podcast about the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and about women.

Sinn Fein has suspended all of it's activity in the Dublin South West constituency.

Philip Ryan, group political editor with Independent News and Media, says party leadership wasn't aware of the nomination: