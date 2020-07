A lawyer based in the US says he has received a very promising lead in the search for missing woman Annie McCarrick.

The American born woman disappeared in 1993 after travelling to Ireland to study.

On March 26th that year, she left her apartment in Sandymount in Dublin to travel to County Wicklow.

A number of appeals have been made in relation to her disappearance.

New York lawyer Michael Griffith says a recent article about the case in the Irish Independent has prompted a new development: