Only three in 10 Irish men say they would go to counselling or psychotherapy.

This is compared to two in five women who say they would 'very likely' attend if they were struggling with their mental health.

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy survey coincides with the launch of a new mural in Dublin to encourage people to seek support.

Irish illustrator and street artist Joe Caslin, hopes his piece will help normalise therapy among young men: