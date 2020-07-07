K Drive

Listen: 52% Of Ireland Water Treatment Plans At Risk Of Failure.

: 07/07/2020 - 13:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
52 of the country's water treatment plants, serving more than a million people, are at risk of failure.

The Environmental Protection Agency highlights the stark finding in its new water quality report for 2019.

Adrian Harmon reports:

