Listen: Launch Of Covid 19 Tracing App A "Good News Day" For Ireland.

: 07/07/2020 - 13:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The launch of the Covid Tracker App is being described as a "good news day" for the country.

Over 250,000 people have already downloaded the application, which helps to identify close contacts of people who test positive for the virus.

Shane Beatty reports:

File image: RollingNews

