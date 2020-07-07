eir Network Is Down Across Ireland.

Nite Trax

: 07/07/2020 - 13:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Eir network is down across the country, with customers unable to make phone calls or sent texts.

The company has apologised for the technical issues affecting its network.

It says it is currently being worked on as a priority and hopes to resolve the problem to avoid further disruption.

